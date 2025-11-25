Al-Mohamed: Azerbaijan-Qatar Business Council to open new opportunities for entrepreneurs

The Joint Business Council between Azerbaijan and Qatar is seen as a key platform for expanding contacts between entrepreneurs and stimulating joint investment projects, Mohamed bin Jawhar al-Mohamed, a board member of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and co-chair of the Council, said at the first meeting of the Business Council held in Doha, Report informs via Qatari media.

According to him, the establishment of the Council reflects both countries' desire to strengthen economic and trade ties. Al-Mohamed emphasized that relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan have demonstrated steady growth and cover a wide range of areas, from economics and trade to strategic cooperation, enshrined in numerous agreements and memoranda.

He noted that in recent years, cooperation has significantly increased in key sectors: agriculture, food security, energy, and tourism. Moreover, according to al-Mohamed, Qatari companies are showing growing interest in the promising Azerbaijani market.

The Qatari representative emphasized the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry's interest in strengthening partnerships between the private sectors of both countries, particularly in trade, agriculture, energy, tourism, and the food industry. He emphasized that the Joint Business Council should become a mechanism for expanding business contacts, exploring new niches, and attracting investment.

Al-Mohamed expressed the Chamber's readiness to facilitate direct ties between entrepreneurs and support the creation of joint projects that contribute to the sustainable development of the economies of Qatar and Azerbaijan. He called on businesspeople from both countries to take advantage of existing opportunities and incentives, and to enter into effective partnerships and commercial alliances that will bring mutual benefits to the private sector and both economies.