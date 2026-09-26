Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs

    Business
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:22
    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs

    The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) discussed preparing specialists for future labor market requirements and cooperation between the government, businesses and universities in this area.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, that Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev spoke about efforts to develop human capital, adapt the labor market and strengthen the workforce at a panel session titled "Investing in Human Capital and Future Skills."

    The session was moderated by TEHA Group International Relations Coordinator Filippo Malinverno.

    Participants discussed the role of human capital in ensuring Azerbaijan's long-term competitiveness and diversifying its economy. The focus was also on digital skills, modern leadership approaches, expanding employment opportunities, attracting and developing talent, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

    The discussion was attended by Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency Khasil Abbasov, PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Fariz Jafarov, SABAH.HUB CEO Rahim Bayramli and Şişecam CEO Can Yucel.

    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs
    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs
    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs
    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs
    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs
    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs
    AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs
    Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
    Photo
    AIIF 2026-da "İnsan kapitalına və gələcəyin bacarıqlarına investisiya" mövzusunda panel sessiya keçirilib
    Photo
    На AIIF 2026 в Баку обсудили навыки будущего для рынка труда
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed