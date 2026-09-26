AIIF 2026 discusses preparing workforce for future labor market needs

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) discussed preparing specialists for future labor market requirements and cooperation between the government, businesses and universities in this area.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, that Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev spoke about efforts to develop human capital, adapt the labor market and strengthen the workforce at a panel session titled "Investing in Human Capital and Future Skills."

The session was moderated by TEHA Group International Relations Coordinator Filippo Malinverno.

Participants discussed the role of human capital in ensuring Azerbaijan's long-term competitiveness and diversifying its economy. The focus was also on digital skills, modern leadership approaches, expanding employment opportunities, attracting and developing talent, supporting innovation and entrepreneurship.

The discussion was attended by Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency Khasil Abbasov, PASHA Holding CEO Jalal Gasimov, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Fariz Jafarov, SABAH.HUB CEO Rahim Bayramli and Şişecam CEO Can Yucel.