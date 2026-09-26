AIIF 2026 discusses new investment areas in real estate, tourism

A panel session titled "New Investment Areas: Real Estate, Tourism and Urban Development" was held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026).

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, that the session was moderated by Maryam Novruzi, Regional Markets and Client Relations Manager at Zaha Hadid Architects.

Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev spoke about projects in urban planning and urban development, while Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev presented investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

The session was attended by Montenegro's Minister of Tourism Simonida Kordic, Sea Breeze founder Emin Agalarov, Azerbaijan Tourism Board CEO Florian Sengstschmid, and representatives of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Avant Group, Zaha Hadid Architects, UN-Habitat and ADEC (White City).

Participants discussed the renewal of urban areas and large-scale development projects, attracting investment in real estate, smart and sustainable approaches to urban planning, as well as attracting investment in tourism, integrated development of tourism zones, and the creation of international hotel brands and resort projects.