Agriculture Minister: Georgia creates all conditions for Azerbaijani businessmen to invest

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia is doing everything possible to create conditions for mutual cooperation of Azerbaijani and Georgian entrepreneurs.

Report informs, Minister of Agriculture of Georgia Otar Danelia at the opening ceremony CaspianAgro 2016 exhibition in Baku.

"We are pleased to have a fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan.Azerbaijan is our strategic partner.We have a lot in common, the main vector of our cooperation is the agro-industrial complex ", said O.Danelia.

According to him, Georgia has a reserve of knowledge and experience in the field of agriculture, given that this sector employs more than 50% of the population.

"Naturally, the agricultural sector is a priority for us, and we can see tangible progress in the country", said the minister.

The minister underlined that Georgia creates all the conditions for investment, including for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.

"We will welcome the Azerbaijani businessmen, who will make a joint and private investments in the Georgian economy.We are doing everything possible to create conditions for mutual cooperation", said O.Danelia.