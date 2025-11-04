171 businesses in Azerbaijan's industrial zones granted resident status

In Azerbaijan, 171 business entities with a total investment of over 8 billion manats ($4.7 billion) in industrial zones have been granted resident status to date, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during a session of the Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, discussing the 2026 state budget draft, Report informs.

Jabbarov noted that in the nine months of the year, industrial zones accounted for 19.2% of the country's non-oil industrial production and 29.4% of exports. "During this period, sales in industrial zones reached 2.9 billion manats ($1.7 billion), of which 938 million manats ($552 million)-or one-third-was from exports," he said.

The minister added that as of October 1, 508 business entities had been issued 612 investment incentive certificates: "The implementation of these projects is expected to result in investments of nearly 7.4 billion manats ($4.4 billion) in local production and the creation of over 44,000 jobs, with 87% of the incentivized projects located in the regions."