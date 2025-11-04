Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    171 businesses in Azerbaijan's industrial zones granted resident status

    Business
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 13:00
    171 businesses in Azerbaijan's industrial zones granted resident status

    In Azerbaijan, 171 business entities with a total investment of over 8 billion manats ($4.7 billion) in industrial zones have been granted resident status to date, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during a session of the Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, discussing the 2026 state budget draft, Report informs.

    Jabbarov noted that in the nine months of the year, industrial zones accounted for 19.2% of the country's non-oil industrial production and 29.4% of exports. "During this period, sales in industrial zones reached 2.9 billion manats ($1.7 billion), of which 938 million manats ($552 million)-or one-third-was from exports," he said.

    The minister added that as of October 1, 508 business entities had been issued 612 investment incentive certificates: "The implementation of these projects is expected to result in investments of nearly 7.4 billion manats ($4.4 billion) in local production and the creation of over 44,000 jobs, with 87% of the incentivized projects located in the regions."

    business entities Mikayil Jabbarov industrial zones resident status Budget package
    Azərbaycanda sənaye zonaları üzrə 170-dan çox sahibkara rezident statusu verilib
    Джаббаров: Более 170 предпринимателей являются резидентами промзон Азербайджана

