17 state properties privatized in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Committee on Property Issues (SCPI) held next auction on state property privatization.

Report informs citing the SCPI, totally 17 state-owned properties, including 4 small state-owned enterprises and facilities, 13 unused non-residential premises were privatized at the auction.

Three of the small state enterprises are located in different districts of Baku and one in Sumgayit.

The most expensive privatized property at the auction was “Mebellərin təmiri emalatxanası” (Furniture repair workshop) in Nizami district of Baku. The property with total useful area of 322.3 m2 was privatized for 90,000 AZN.

The next auction will be held on December 19. Citizens and potential investors have the opportunity to acquire 68 state-owned properties put up for privatization at this auction.