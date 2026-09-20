New film tells stories of return and reconstruction in Karabakh

The Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union has produced a documentary titled "Sabaha doğru" (Towards Tomorrow,) dedicated to reconstruction work in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur and the Great Return process.

According to Report, the film, prepared as part of the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture," presents the reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, the return of people to their native lands and the new life being built there through personal stories.

Alongside residents' impressions, the documentary also showcases new settlements built in a modern architectural style and based on people-centered principles.

Filming took place in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha, Khankandi, Khojaly and Zangilan.

The screenplay was written by Ayaz Mirzayev, the film was directed by Zaka Gulu, with Emin Huseynov as cinematographer and Elmar Tariyeloghlu as editor.

The documentary was produced as part of the "Reconstruction and Cities of the Future in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur" project. The project is funded by the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations.

The teaser of the film can be viewed at the link below: