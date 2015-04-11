 Top
    New advertising videos made on Azerbaijani tourism - VIDEO

    Advertisements are aimed at the promotion of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ New 45-second advertising videos were made according to the order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Report informs that the advertisements are aimed at the introduction of the regions, increasing domestic tourist visits, especially the residents that have large tourism opportunities for organizing the rest of the residents of the capital.

    Advertising videos were made the slogan of recognizing our country and traveling to the regions of the country. Advertisements started to be launched on Azerbaijani TV channels and various social networks.

