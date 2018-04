Baku. 25 May. REPORt.AZ/ Indian dance drama "The Great Indian Wedding" will be staged in Baku.

Report was told in Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the drama will be performed on May 28 at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

The event will be held within the framework of the Azerbaijan-India Friendship Festival, held in 2017 and timed to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.