Faig Agayev to announce voting from Azerbaijan in Eurovision-2019

Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company has announced the name of the person who will announce the voting from Azerbaijan in Eurovision-2019 song contest to be held in Tel-Aviv.

Report informs citing the Public Television that People's Artist Faig Agayev will announce the votes of our participants in the popular song contest.

According to the rules of the contest, Faig Aghayev will announce the points given by Azerbaijan on the live air of Public Television, which will seal the fate of the final participants. The points given will be added to the contest participants' assets.

Notably, our representative Chingiz Mustafayev will perform with the song Truth in the second semi-final of the song contest to be started on May 14.

Singer-composer Murad Arif will be commentator from Azerbaijan of the contest, which is held under the slogan 'Dare to Dream'.