Karabakh University rector discusses ties with Turkic universities

At an international congress held in Ankara, issues of mutual and beneficial cooperation between Karabakh University and higher education institutions of the Turkic world, particularly in the field of tourism, were discussed, Shahin Bayramov, Rector of Karabakh University and Doctor of Philosophy in Economics, told Report.

The rector, who participated in the 7th International Travel and Tourism Dynamics Congress organized within the framework of Ankara's selection as the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World for 2026, said that one of the main goals facing the higher education institution he leads is the creation of the most modern university of the new era in Karabakh:

"Among the strategic goals of our university, establishing cooperation with universities and scientific research centers of countries representing the Turkic world is of great importance. Among these priorities, one of our main goals is the representation of the university on various international platforms and providing information about the university."