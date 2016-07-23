Baku to host tours of Moscow Academic Satire Theatre by end of year

Moscow. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ In next theater season Moscow Academic Satire Theatre plans tour in Baku. Report informs, the theater director Mamed Agayev said.

" All details will be agreed soon and until the end of the year we may come to Baku ", - M.Agaev said.

According to him, the theater actors have long asked to travel to Baku and now there are negotiations with the organizers of the tour. There is a high cultural level of the viewer in Baku due to state care.

"All the theaters renovated and it is a pleasure for actors to play there." - said the director of the theater.

Speaking about the future of touring repertoire M.Agaev stressed that the repertoire of his theater quite balanced, and regarding new performances - theater "looks ahead with confidence."

"Each season we release 3-5 new performances. Here and now, in the period of theatrical release, the actors are rehearsing a new play - Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. If 5 years ago, I was shouting that there were no new directors, now I see that a quite talented group of young filmmakers have grown, "- he said.