Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Baku hosts exhibition titled "In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature"

    Art
    • 02 May, 2026
    • 11:16
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature

    As part of the Explore Azerbaijan with IDEA project, launched at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, an exhibition titled "In the footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature" opened at the Seaside National Park, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The exhibition displays photographs of 30 wildlife species captured across Azerbaijan's national parks by Saleh Bakhshiyev, with most of the species listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan.

    Organized in partnership with the IDEA Public Union, the Seaside Boulevard Department, and Baku Zoological Park, the open-air exhibition invites residents and visitors to explore Azerbaijan's rich biodiversity. Throughout the month, guests of the capital city can discover exciting photography highlighting the country's unique wildlife.

    The main purpose of the project, launched in 2025 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, is to showcase the unique beauty of Azerbaijan's flora and fauna to a local and global audience. Additionally, it aims to create a multimedia database reflecting the rich and unique wealth of the country's nature.

    Explore Azerbaijan with IDEA is not only an educational project, but also a call to protect nature and pass it on to future generations.

    The official social media pages of the project can be continuously followed via the following links:

    • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore.aze

    • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/explore.aze

    • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@exploreazerbaijan.withidea

    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature
    Baku hosts exhibition titled In footsteps of Azerbaijan's nature

    exhibition IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva
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