Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in Italy

Azerbaijani director Suad Gara's short film Requiem for the Caspian has received the Special Distinction award at the Pianeta Mare Film Festival.

According to Report, the film was honored by the Youth Jury for its poetic exploration of the consequences of the rapidly declining water levels in the Caspian Sea.

A joint production of Azerbaijan, the UK, and Italy, the film was developed by the Zeitgeist19 Foundation.

The creative team includes director Suad Gara; screenwriters Suad Gara and Almagul Menlibayeva; producer Farah Piriya Cohen; composer Eugenio Mazzetto; cinematographer Alisa Tarelitsheva; and editor Rinat Bekchintayev.

The Pianeta Mare Film Festival is held annually in Naples, Italy, and showcases films focused on oceans, water, and environmental sustainability.