Report experts: Manat may grow a bit

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The official US-dollar exchange rate in Azerbaijan may fall to 1.55 AZN/USD.

Analytical Group of Report believes, manat strengthened against the background of oil prices that exceeded the level of 50 USD per barrel. At current oil prices manat will grow by 3-5%.

Notably, Brent and Azeri Light are sold at around 52 USD/barrel. OPEC summit in Vienna on November 30 is expected to reduce oil output, which increases probability of growth in oil prices at the end of the year to 50 USD/barrel.

The analysts predict that by the end of 2016, the official US-dollar rate in Azerbaijan will fall below 1,56 AZN/USD, observed at the beginning of the year: "Presumably, this year's course is predicted to be nearly 1,50 AZN/USD."