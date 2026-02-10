Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Forbes: Azerbaijan plays a key role in Eurasia's geopolitical realignment

    Analytics
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 09:07
    Forbes: Azerbaijan plays a key role in Eurasia's geopolitical realignment

    Amid a critical geopolitical realignment in Eurasia - as Russia loses its former levers of influence and the United States and other global players gain an opportunity to strengthen their presence through economic cooperation, infrastructure projects, and diplomatic initiatives - Azerbaijan is moving to the forefront, emerging as a strategic bridge between the Eurasian and Indo-Pacific regions.

    Report informs, citing an analytical article published by Forbes that these developments are creating a new geo-economic space stretching from Eastern Europe and the Black Sea through Türkiye, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea, Central Asia, South Asia, and onward to the Arabian Sea.

    Historically, this vast landmass was an arena of rivalry among competing empires - Greek, Persian, Roman, Byzantine, Arab, Turkic, Mongol, and Russian. In the trans-Eurasian network now taking shape, Azerbaijan occupies a pivotal role, serving as a strategic bridge linking European, Eurasian, and Indo-Pacific economic systems and security architectures. Accordingly, deepening US engagement with Baku has become a critically important lever for influencing the shifting balance of power in the region, the article says.

    The analysts also argue that Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act with respect to Azerbaijan has lost its relevance and should be repealed. Efforts by limited circles - which, contrary to Yerevan's own foreign policy, continue unsuccessfully to advocate for its retention - are described by experts as the persistence of diaspora-driven partisan lobbying.

    They undermine US interests in the South Caucasus by threatening the TRIPP project and the strategic dividends it promises Washington, the article notes.

    Forbes recalls that the visit of US Vice President J.D. Vance to Yerevan and Baku is intended to accelerate the development of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" - a strategic transit corridor that will link Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan via Armenia.

    The article notes that Vance's tour follows recent engagements by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (February 3–4) and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (February 5–6) with Pakistan, aimed at strengthening strategic ties, expanding trade, and developing transit routes connecting Central Asia with Pakistani ports and global markets.

    According to it, coordinated initiatives involving Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan - against the backdrop of Russia"s retreat, China"s overextension, and Iran's instability - are reshaping Eurasia's power dynamics and reinforcing a US approach focused on burden-sharing and recalibrating alliance commitments. Within this emerging architecture, Azerbaijan serves as the principal connective link between the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the broader Indo-Pacific region, the article says.

