    Proposal to increase subsidies for sugar sector in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 15:44
    More subsidies should be allocated to the sugar sector in Azerbaijan, Savas Uzan, CEO of Azersun Holding, stated during the roundtable discussion on "Climate-Resilient Agribusiness: Strategy, Investment, and Policy Alignment" held on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    The CEO said that sugar currently ranks third among Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports: "Tomatoes hold the top spot, followed by cotton."

    Uzan added that sugar exports generate foreign currency for the country: "I believe this sector deserves greater subsidies, with more emphasis placed on profitability and productivity."

