Proposal to increase subsidies for sugar sector in Azerbaijan

More subsidies should be allocated to the sugar sector in Azerbaijan, Savas Uzan, CEO of Azersun Holding, stated during the roundtable discussion on "Climate-Resilient Agribusiness: Strategy, Investment, and Policy Alignment" held on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week 2025 (BCAW2025), Report informs.

The CEO said that sugar currently ranks third among Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports: "Tomatoes hold the top spot, followed by cotton."

Uzan added that sugar exports generate foreign currency for the country: "I believe this sector deserves greater subsidies, with more emphasis placed on profitability and productivity."