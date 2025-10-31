Minister: It is essential to eliminate barriers to Azerbaijani exports to EU

It is essential to eliminate the challenges and bureaucratic obstacles hindering the export of Azerbaijani products, including agricultural goods, to the European Union and third countries via Bulgaria, according to Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Report informs, citing the ministry.

Mammadov made this statement during the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Sofia.

Prior to the session, a bilateral meeting was held between the Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister Mammadov, co-chair of the commission from Azerbaijan, and the Bulgarian delegation headed by Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, the commission's co-chair from Bulgaria.

The meeting focused on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, transport, agriculture, technology transfer, trade turnover, promotion of mutual investments, leveraging the Middle Corridor for exports to third countries, food safety, environmental protection, labor and social welfare, healthcare, culture, and tourism.

The commission meeting then officially commenced.

Minister Stankov highlighted Bulgaria's interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan across all mutually beneficial sectors-trade, industry, investment, energy, transport, agriculture, defense, tourism, and culture. He described Azerbaijan as a strategic economic partner and highlighted the central role of energy cooperation in bilateral relations. He added that Bulgaria attaches great importance to expanding ties with Azerbaijan, which it views as a key partner in diversifying energy sources and routes.

Minister Mammadov noted that over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have successfully developed relations across all sectors. He stressed Azerbaijan's commitment to expanding its multifaceted partnership with Bulgaria and highlighted the significant potential for further cooperation. He underscored the importance of diversifying trade relations and increasing trade turnover, adding that joint business forums and regular information exchange on export-oriented, competitive products would support this goal.

The minister reiterated the need to resolve the challenges and bureaucratic hurdles affecting the export of Azerbaijani goods, especially agricultural products, to the EU and third countries via Bulgaria. He called on business communities in both countries to make full use of their favorable geographic positions and the advantages offered by economic zones in Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol outlining plans to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as economy, agriculture, food safety, industry, energy, transport, ICT, science and technology, humanitarian affairs, social policy, healthcare, environment, and tourism. The protocol also reflects both sides" intent to further develop the legal and regulatory framework governing bilateral relations.

The parties agreed to hold the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission in Azerbaijan next year.