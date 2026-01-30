Kazakh wheat supplies to Azerbaijan fall

Since the beginning of the 2025/26 marketing year (September–December), Kazakhstan has exported over 4.1 million tons of wheat, almost 1.5 times more than the same period of the previous season, said Yevgeny Karabanov, head of the Analytical Committee of the Kazakhstan Grain Union, Report informs.

He noted that December was a record month for the country's grain exports: 1,778,000 tons of wheat were exported, 2.1 times more than in November. However, despite overall export growth, Kazakh wheat shipments to Azerbaijan decreased by 34%, to 126,900 tons.

Decreases were also recorded for Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, the Baltic states, and Europe.

At the same time, exports to Central Asian countries increased significantly. In particular, shipments to Uzbekistan increased by 76%, reaching an all-time high of 1,372,000 tons in December. Growth was also recorded in Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.