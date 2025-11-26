Georgia and Azerbaijan to create a working group in the field of agriculture

A working group will be established to strengthen agricultural cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Report informs that this was agreed upon during a meeting between Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Davit Songulashvili and a delegation headed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed future cooperation opportunities in the agricultural sector between the two countries, including prospects for deepening trade and economic relations. Songulashvili emphasized that the participation of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov in the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum and the visit of the Minister of Agriculture to Georgia once again confirms the high-level political relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, Georgia's state programs supporting the development of the agricultural sector were presented, and the importance of the memorandum signed to promote trade in agricultural products and food was emphasized. The Minister particularly drew attention to Georgian products with export potential.

The parties also discussed the importance of cooperation in the fields of food safety, veterinary medicine, phytosanitation, scientific research, and sectoral education programs. At the meeting, it was decided to operate in the format of working groups to increase the efficiency of intersectoral cooperation.

Minister Majnun Mammadov stated that an agreement was reached to create a joint working group between the two ministries: "This working group will strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the agricultural and food sectors. During the meeting, the expansion of agricultural trade was one of the main topics of discussion."

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Nino Tandilashvili, Deputy Ministers Lasha Dolidze, Lasha Avaliani, and heads of relevant structural divisions of the ministry.