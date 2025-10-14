Fish stock assessment expedition begins in Azerbaijan

An expedition is underway in the Caspian Sea and inland water bodies of Azerbaijan involving Turkish specialists, with the aim of conducting scientific research and accurate assessment of fish stocks.

The Ministry of Agriculture told Report that the expedition, which will run until October 23, is organized by the Fisheries and Aquaculture Center with the participation of the Institute of Zoology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), the Research Institute of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University, and invited experts from Türkiye.

The goal of the study is to assess fish populations and other aquatic biological resources, biodiversity, and the ecological situation, and to determine fishing quotas for 2026 based on scientific data.

The information gathered during the expedition will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.