Central Bank of Azerbaijan hosts discussions of insurance sector development

A broad discussion was held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on strengthening corporate governance in the insurance sector, risk-based prudential regulation, and the improvement of mandatory and voluntary insurance types, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said, Report informs.

"We held the first meeting of the year with the leaders of the insurance sector. During the meeting, we discussed the sector's 2025 performance results, short- and medium-term development prospects, and priorities for sustainable growth," the chairman said.