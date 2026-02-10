Central Bank of Azerbaijan hosts discussions of insurance sector development
AIC
- 10 February, 2026
- 16:35
A broad discussion was held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on strengthening corporate governance in the insurance sector, risk-based prudential regulation, and the improvement of mandatory and voluntary insurance types, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said, Report informs.
"We held the first meeting of the year with the leaders of the insurance sector. During the meeting, we discussed the sector's 2025 performance results, short- and medium-term development prospects, and priorities for sustainable growth," the chairman said.
Latest News
16:51
Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%Business
16:35
Photo
Central Bank of Azerbaijan hosts discussions of insurance sector developmentAIC
16:33
Azerbaijani envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani studentsEducation and science
16:29
JD Vance: US to continue efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Armenia peaceForeign policy
16:26
Allahshukur Pashazade invites Pope to AzerbaijanOther
16:24
Photo
Protocol on digitalization, increasing freight traffic in Middle Corridor signedInfrastructure
16:08
Former Bulgarian envoy to Azerbaijan appointed as head of IGB gas pipeline operatorEnergy
15:57
Baghaei: Iranian defense minister's visit to Baku helps build trustForeign policy
15:55