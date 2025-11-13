Azerbaijani minister: Not everyone in villages must work in agriculture

It's time to move away from the idea that everyone living in villages must be engaged in agriculture, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, said during a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees, Report informs.

According to the minister, the main goal in the agricultural sector is to increase productivity, not simply to expand cultivated areas or employ more workers. "Our priority is to raise labor efficiency and productivity per field and per hectare. The Ministry's policies are built around this principle," he stated.

Mammadov stressed that focusing solely on agricultural activity in rural areas is not a sustainable approach. "Villages need alternative employment opportunities - sectors such as industry, tourism, and logistics can serve as good examples. Otherwise, relying only on agriculture leads to inefficiency," he said.

He added that, on average, each farm in Azerbaijan currently has about 1.7 hectares of land, which is insufficient to sustain a family throughout the year. "Our calculations show that a farmer needs at least 9 hectares to earn a minimal income. For a family of four, the annual minimum income is around 14,000 manats ($8,235). To achieve that, the farmer must own 9 hectares. In grain farming, this figure can reach up to 33 hectares, while in fruit growing, 3–5 hectares may be enough. The gap between 1.7 and 33 hectares is significant - and we must recognize this reality," the minister emphasized.