Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss agricultural exports

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan explored opportunities for joint exports of agricultural products to other countries.

According to Report, which cites the social media post of Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, the discussions took place during a meeting between representatives of the agriculture ministries of both countries.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed current cooperation and the results of the Uzbekistan–Azerbaijan Friendship Garden project, as well as Azerbaijan's support to Uzbekistan through specialists in agricultural insurance.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan's Center for Agrarian Research and Development and Uzbekistan's National Center for Knowledge and Innovation in Agriculture.

Mammadov noted that the agreement will make a significant contribution to further expanding and deepening cooperation between the two countries in agricultural research.