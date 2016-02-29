Azerbaijan to prepare plan for development of rural areas

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Agriculture held a seminar in order to prepare the project "Land Consolidation", funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The seminar was attended by international expert on land consolidation Morten Hartvigsen and responsible ministry officials, Report was told in the ministry.

The seminar provided information on the management of agricultural land in the country, land consolidation, the strategic objectives of the Ministry and the challenges ahead.

Then FAO expert M. Hartvigsen gave a presentation on land consolidation, informed the participants about the schedule of the project, the scope of the planned activities and the current situation.

After the presentation, participants have exchanged views on current issues and defined joint activities in the framework of the project.