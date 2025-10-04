Azerbaijan's imports of grains and oilseeds from Türkiye rise 8.3%
- 04 October, 2025
From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $127.05 million worth of grains, legumes, oilseeds, and related products from Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
This marks an 8.3% increase compared to the same period last year.
In September alone, Türkiye exported $16.36 million worth of these products to Azerbaijan, up 17.2% year-on-year.
Türkiye's total exports of grains, legumes, oilseeds, and related products reached $9.05 billion in the eight months of 2025, a 4.3% rise year-on-year. In September, exports increased by 6% to $1 billion.
Other major importers from Türkiye included Iraq at $1.3 billion (down 16.6%), the United States at $648 million (up 38.8%), and Syria at $495 million (up 34.6%).
