Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan's imports of grains and oilseeds from Türkiye rise 8.3%

    AIC
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 14:26
    Azerbaijan's imports of grains and oilseeds from Türkiye rise 8.3%

    From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $127.05 million worth of grains, legumes, oilseeds, and related products from Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    This marks an 8.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

    In September alone, Türkiye exported $16.36 million worth of these products to Azerbaijan, up 17.2% year-on-year.

    Türkiye's total exports of grains, legumes, oilseeds, and related products reached $9.05 billion in the eight months of 2025, a 4.3% rise year-on-year. In September, exports increased by 6% to $1 billion.

    Other major importers from Türkiye included Iraq at $1.3 billion (down 16.6%), the United States at $648 million (up 38.8%), and Syria at $495 million (up 34.6%).

    Turkiye Azerbaijan imports grains legumes oilseeds
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən taxıl və paxlalı idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 8 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт зерновых и бобовых из Турции более чем на 8%

    Latest News

    15:17

    Next medalists of III CIS Games determined in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    15:10

    Antonio Costa: Peace in Gaza may finally be within reach

    Other countries
    14:52

    Russian strike hits passenger train in Ukraine, causing casualties

    Other countries
    14:26

    Azerbaijan's imports of grains and oilseeds from Türkiye rise 8.3%

    AIC
    13:55

    Explosion at chemical plant in Türkiye's Kocaeli kills two

    Region
    13:48

    Azerbaijan sees 20.3% drop in energy sector financial flows in 2Q2025

    Finance
    13:27
    Photo

    Four Azerbaijani shooters reach finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:24

    Türkiye attracts up to $10B in int'l financing as part of Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    13:02
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judoka wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    All News Feed