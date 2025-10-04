Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable imports from Türkiye down 9.6%

    In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $15.87 million worth of fruit and vegetable products from Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    This marks a 9.6% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

    In September alone, Türkiye exported $1.78 million worth of fruit and vegetables to Azerbaijan, reflecting a 5.7% year-on-year drop.

    Over the nine-month period, Türkiye's total fruit and vegetable exports fell by 2.8% to $1.90 billion. In September, exports slightly declined by 0.1% to $226.76 million.

    The top importers of Turkish fruits and vegetables during this period were:

    • United States: $270 million (down 13.3% year-on-year)

    • Germany: $255.25 million (down 4.5%)

    • United Kingdom: $136.14 million (down 0.1%).

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən meyvə-tərəvəz məhsulları idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 10 %-ə yaxın azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт фруктов и овощей из Турции почти на 10%

