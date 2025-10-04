Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable imports from Türkiye down 9.6%

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $15.87 million worth of fruit and vegetable products from Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

This marks a 9.6% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

In September alone, Türkiye exported $1.78 million worth of fruit and vegetables to Azerbaijan, reflecting a 5.7% year-on-year drop.

Over the nine-month period, Türkiye's total fruit and vegetable exports fell by 2.8% to $1.90 billion. In September, exports slightly declined by 0.1% to $226.76 million.

The top importers of Turkish fruits and vegetables during this period were: