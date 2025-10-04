Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable imports from Türkiye down 9.6%
AIC
- 04 October, 2025
- 15:24
In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $15.87 million worth of fruit and vegetable products from Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.
This marks a 9.6% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.
In September alone, Türkiye exported $1.78 million worth of fruit and vegetables to Azerbaijan, reflecting a 5.7% year-on-year drop.
Over the nine-month period, Türkiye's total fruit and vegetable exports fell by 2.8% to $1.90 billion. In September, exports slightly declined by 0.1% to $226.76 million.
The top importers of Turkish fruits and vegetables during this period were:
-
United States: $270 million (down 13.3% year-on-year)
-
Germany: $255.25 million (down 4.5%)
-
United Kingdom: $136.14 million (down 0.1%).
Latest News
16:46
Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to stormOther countries
16:27
Türkiye praises Hamas response to Trump's peace planRegion
16:16
Azerbaijani shooter wins silver at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
16:12
Photo
Azerbaijan's Jabrayil celebrating City DayDomestic policy
16:02
Photo
Azerbaijan U-16 team wins silver medal at 3rd CIS GamesFootball
15:46
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russian missile shipOther countries
15:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Financial flows in Azerbaijan increased by 7.3% in 2Q25Finance
15:33
Azerbaijani female athletes win medals at 3rd CIS GamesIndividual sports
15:24