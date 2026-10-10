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A delegation led by Azerbaijan"s Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, is on a working visit to China.

The Agriculture Ministry's press service told Report that the visit includes a meeting between Mammadov and China's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Zhang Zhu.

The delegation will also visit the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, and high-tech companies operating in the agricultural sector.