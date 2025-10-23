Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    AIC
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 17:29
    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 16,628 tons of watermelons worth $7.62 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 86% in volume and 81% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan sold watermelons to:

    - Russia: 13,814 tons (+2.6 times) worth $6.43 million (+2.2 times);

    - Ukraine: 1,122 tons (-28%) worth $577,000 (-16%);

    - Belarus: 1,309 (+57%) tons worth $471,000 (+2 times);

    - Estonia: 168 tons (-38%) worth $57,000 (-37%);

    - Poland: 116 tons worth $41,240.

    Azerbaijan has resumed watermelon supply to Poland after a 2-year and 1-month break.

    In 2024, Russia accounted for 60% of the 8,970 tons of watermelons exported from Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan watermelon exports Poland State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan Polşaya qarpız satışını bərpa edib

    Latest News

    17:38

    Ecuador appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:29

    Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

    AIC
    17:25
    Photo

    Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institution

    Social security
    17:17
    Photo

    Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-end

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:58

    Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026

    Finance
    16:46

    Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

    Incident
    16:42
    Video

    Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayor

    Region
    16:30

    Mirzoyan, Barrot mull Washington Accords

    Region
    All News Feed