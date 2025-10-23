Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to Poland

In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 16,628 tons of watermelons worth $7.62 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 86% in volume and 81% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan sold watermelons to:

- Russia: 13,814 tons (+2.6 times) worth $6.43 million (+2.2 times);

- Ukraine: 1,122 tons (-28%) worth $577,000 (-16%);

- Belarus: 1,309 (+57%) tons worth $471,000 (+2 times);

- Estonia: 168 tons (-38%) worth $57,000 (-37%);

- Poland: 116 tons worth $41,240.

Azerbaijan has resumed watermelon supply to Poland after a 2-year and 1-month break.

In 2024, Russia accounted for 60% of the 8,970 tons of watermelons exported from Azerbaijan.