    Azerbaijan plans new agroparks to shape regional agricultural model

    AIC
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 10:26
    Azerbaijan plans new agroparks to shape regional agricultural model

    Agroparks established in Azerbaijan's liberated territories will help form a new agricultural model for the country and the wider region, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said in an interview with Baku TV, Report informs.

    He noted that a greenhouse agropark will be created on the liberated lands for the first time in Azerbaijan.

    "The Ministry of Agriculture will actively support the establishment of agroparks in these areas. For the first time, we will attempt to create a greenhouse agropark on the liberated territories. The project will cover about 200 hectares. After the necessary infrastructure is fully provided, the land will be allocated to entrepreneurs interested in greenhouse farming," Mammadov said.

    He added that the ministry also plans to develop a horticultural agropark covering more than 2,000 hectares.

    "This will further increase agricultural production in the region. We now have a unique opportunity to build the right infrastructure from scratch on the liberated territories. I believe the farms that will be created there will become a model agricultural system for both Azerbaijan and the region," the minister emphasized.

