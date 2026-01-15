Azerbaijan offers to share advanced agricultural expertise with Ghana

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Azerbaijan is ready to share its advanced technologies and accumulated experience in agriculture with Ghana, Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov said during a meeting with Ghana's Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, held on the sidelines of the Sea the Future: 2nd Global Summit on Blue Food Security held in Israel, Report informs.

    According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov noted that his country has been consistently expanding cooperation with African countries in various fields, including agriculture. He recalled that cooperation memorandums in the agrarian sector have recently been signed with several African states and proposed signing a similar document with Ghana. Mammadov also suggested establishing a joint working group to identify concrete areas of agricultural cooperation.

    During the meeting, the ministers emphasized that there is significant potential to further expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ghana in multiple areas, including agriculture, as well as to increase trade turnover in agricultural products. They noted that strengthening bilateral ties serves the interests of both countries and creates a basis for long-term, sustainable economic cooperation.

    Emelia Arthur stated that Ghana is particularly interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the field of aquaculture and highlighted broad prospects for implementing joint projects in this area.

    The sides also exchanged views on cooperation in agricultural education, opportunities for Ghanaian students to study at the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University, and other issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycan aqrar sahədə tətbiq etdiyi qabaqcıl texnologiyaları Qana ilə bölüşəcək
    Азербайджан поделится с Ганой передовыми технологиями в аграрной сфере

