Azerbaijan may include drought in list of natural disasters

A draft has been prepared in Azerbaijan to include drought in the list of natural disasters, MP Ali Masimli said during a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to Report, Masimli said climate change is having a serious impact on agricultural productivity, noting that under such conditions drought leads to farmers going bankrupt. He added that although the Agrarian Insurance Fund is carrying out certain work in this area, the scale of drought is so large that it is impossible to fully resolve the problem within the Fund's existing financial capabilities.

He stressed that it is important to develop a legal mechanism that would, on the one hand, provide support to the Agrarian Insurance Fund and, on the other hand, create conditions for addressing issues related to its financial capacity.

For this reason, Masimli said he had prepared a draft proposal to include drought in the list of natural disasters, emphasizing that it is important to give the project a clear direction after consultations with the relevant authorities.