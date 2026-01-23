Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan may include drought in list of natural disasters

    AIC
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 13:14
    Azerbaijan may include drought in list of natural disasters

    A draft has been prepared in Azerbaijan to include drought in the list of natural disasters, MP Ali Masimli said during a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

    According to Report, Masimli said climate change is having a serious impact on agricultural productivity, noting that under such conditions drought leads to farmers going bankrupt. He added that although the Agrarian Insurance Fund is carrying out certain work in this area, the scale of drought is so large that it is impossible to fully resolve the problem within the Fund's existing financial capabilities.

    He stressed that it is important to develop a legal mechanism that would, on the one hand, provide support to the Agrarian Insurance Fund and, on the other hand, create conditions for addressing issues related to its financial capacity.

    For this reason, Masimli said he had prepared a draft proposal to include drought in the list of natural disasters, emphasizing that it is important to give the project a clear direction after consultations with the relevant authorities.

    drought farmers natural disasters Ali Masimli
    Azərbaycanda quraqlığın təbii fəlakətlər siyahısına salınması təklif olunur
    В Азербайджане предлагается внести засуху в список стихийных бедствий

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed