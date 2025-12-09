Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan mull increasing trade in agricultural products

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have extensively discussed the increase in trade turnover of agricultural products, as well as opportunities for cooperation in livestock, seed production, and multilateral cooperation within international organizations, Report informs, referring to the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan.

A meeting was held at the Agriculture Ministry of Azerbaijan with a delegation headed by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chair of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, noted that cooperation between the two countries in all areas is dynamically developing. Reminding of the discussions held during the meeting of Agriculture Ministers of the Turkic States Organization in Issyk-Kul in June, the minister emphasized that there is great potential for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in livestock, scientific research, education, establishment of joint processing facilities, digitalization of agriculture, and agribusiness.

Mammadov also pointed out that organizing joint business forums with the participation of entrepreneurs from both countries and the continuous exchange of information regarding export potential could positively impact the expansion of trade turnover in agricultural products. He also mentioned that Azerbaijan has vast experience in the digitalization of agriculture and agricultural insurance and is ready to share this expertise with Kyrgyzstan in these areas.

Bakyt Torobayev, in turn, stated that his country intends to further develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in all sectors, including agriculture. He highlighted the significant potential for collaboration in the agricultural sector between the two countries and noted that the development of bilateral relations would allow for more effective use of this potential.

Torobayev expressed keen interest in Azerbaijan's experience in horticulture, digitalization of agriculture, organization of agricultural services, agricultural insurance mechanisms, and the construction and operation of greenhouses and refrigerated warehouses. He emphasized that establishing close cooperation in these areas would serve the interests of both sides. The parties agreed to organize a visit of a high-level Kyrgyz delegation to Azerbaijan in the near future to learn from Azerbaijan's experience in these areas.