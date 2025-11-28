Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan, Georgia mull joint export of agricultural products to third-country markets

    Azerbaijan, Georgia mull joint export of agricultural products to third-country markets

    Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed prospects for establishing joint trade relations with third countries in the agricultural sector.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and Gela Samkharauli, Chairman of the Agrarian Committee of the Georgian Parliament.

    During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on increasing mutual agricultural trade and expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

    A delegation led by Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov has been on an official visit to Georgia since November 26.

    According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, agricultural and agro-industrial exports increased by 19.1% year-on-year in January-October, reaching $1.03 billion.

    Agricultural products accounted for $769.7 million (a 27.5% increase), while agro-industrial products accounted for $260 million (a 0.34% decrease).

    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan aqrar məhsullarla üçüncü ölkələrin bazarlarına birgə çıxışı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили совместный выход с агропродукцией на рынки третьих стран

