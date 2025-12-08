Azerbaijan doubles peach exports

In January-October 2025, a 27.5% increase was recorded in the export of Azerbaijan's agricultural products.

Report informs that this was stated by Zaur Aliyev, advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, at Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust.

According to him, traditional fruit and vegetable products continue to dominate exports this year, just as in previous years:

"Along with traditional products such as tomatoes, hazelnuts, and cotton, a significant increase was observed especially in the export of peaches. The export value for this product reached $111 million, showing approximately a two-fold increase."

Zaur Aliyev emphasized that this dynamic in export indicators is the result of state policy in the agricultural sector and the support mechanisms being applied:

"There are several tools here. These are planting subsidies - which are given per hectare, as well as product subsidies - a support mechanism provided for produced and delivered goods."