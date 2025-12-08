Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan doubles peach exports

    AIC
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 13:17
    Azerbaijan doubles peach exports

    In January-October 2025, a 27.5% increase was recorded in the export of Azerbaijan's agricultural products.

    Report informs that this was stated by Zaur Aliyev, advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, at Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust.

    According to him, traditional fruit and vegetable products continue to dominate exports this year, just as in previous years:

    "Along with traditional products such as tomatoes, hazelnuts, and cotton, a significant increase was observed especially in the export of peaches. The export value for this product reached $111 million, showing approximately a two-fold increase."

    Zaur Aliyev emphasized that this dynamic in export indicators is the result of state policy in the agricultural sector and the support mechanisms being applied:

    "There are several tools here. These are planting subsidies - which are given per hectare, as well as product subsidies - a support mechanism provided for produced and delivered goods."

    agricultural sector Azerbaijani exports
    Zaur Əliyev: "Azərbaycan şaftalı ixracını iki dəfəyə yaxın artırıb"

    Latest News

    14:04

    Azerbaijan and Iran mull boosting trade turnover

    Foreign policy
    14:01

    Jeyhun Bayramov briefs his Iranian counterpart on peace agenda between Azerbaijan, Armenia

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    Bayramov: High-level visits make significant contribution to relations between Azerbaijan, Iran

    Foreign policy
    13:49

    New head appointed to Moldova-Azerbaijan interparliamentary working group

    Foreign policy
    13:44

    Referees appointed for Qarabag vs Ajax Champions League match

    Football
    13:39

    Baku to host Industrial Safety Summit

    Incident
    13:36

    Minister: Women investors from Azerbaijan can receive benefits in Northern Cyprus

    Foreign policy
    13:30

    Orkhan Mammadov: SME in Karabakh project covered 220 entrepreneurs

    Business
    13:28

    Secretary general: Adoption of Azerbaijan's Constitution inextricably linked with personality of Heydar Aliyev

    Region
    All News Feed