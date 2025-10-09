Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    AIC
    09 October, 2025
    • 17:28
    Azerbaijan and Germany discuss digitalization in agricultural sector

    Azerbaijan and Germany have held talks on opportunities for cooperation in the digitalization of agriculture.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, that the discussions took place during a meeting between Minister Majnun Mammadov and the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann.

    The parties reviewed prospects for collaboration in the agricultural sector and ways to strengthen the legal and contractual framework.

    The meeting also covered the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries and the development of an action plan, as well as the expansion of trade in agricultural and food products, enhancement of business ties, improvement of productivity in agriculture, efficient use of land and water resources, and advancement of digitalization in the sector. They further discussed experience-sharing programs in agricultural research and education.

    It was noted that there is significant potential to further expand bilateral cooperation in agriculture.

    Azərbaycan Almaniya ilə aqrar sektorun rəqəmsallaşdırılmasını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Германия обсудили цифровизацию в аграрном секторе

