Association of Tobacco Producers and Exporters founded in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 October/ REPORT.AZ/ The Association of Tobacco Producers and Exporters established in Azerbaijan with initiative of tobacco growers and exporters of the country and support of Ministry of Economy, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK).

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy.

At the event organized on this issue in Zagatala it was noted that members of Management Board and Commission for Supervision and Inspection of Association were elected.

Telman Hasratov elected as the Chairman of the Management Board.

The event discussed future activity of the association and development of tobacco industry.