Ambassador: Seoul and Baku have good opportunities for cooperation in agri-industrial sector

    • 02 December, 2025
    • 17:00
    Measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to develop the non-oil sector are opening opportunities to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in agrarian, South Korean Ambassador to Baku Kang Kymgu said, speaking at the opening of a seminar on agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Korea.

    "I would like to note that Azerbaijan"s soil and climate are extremely suitable for agriculture," Kang said, as quoted by Report.

    He vowed to continue efforts to expand ties between Seoul and Baku in the agricultural sector. "By using the technology and expertise that South Korea possesses as a tool for collaboration, we can ensure greater participation of South Korean companies at the Caspian Agro exhibition next year," the ambassador said.

    Anar Jafarov, director of the Agricultural Innovation Center in Azerbaijan, noted that the country values South Korea"s rich experience in agrarian innovation.

    "The extensive expertise of the Republic of Korea in agricultural innovation is extremely valuable to us. We are confident that our countries" cooperation will continue to grow on this basis," Jafarov said.

    The seminar also provided a platform for the parties to share experiences in developing the agricultural sector and discussing potential areas and prospects for future collaboration.

    Representatives from Azerbaijani and South Korean agricultural enterprises also took part in the event.

    Səfir: Seul və Bakı kənd təsərrüfatı sahəsində əməkdaşlıq üçün yaxşı imkanlara malikdir
    Посол: Сеул и Баку имеют хорошие возможности для сотрудничества в сфере АПК

