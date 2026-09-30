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    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh

    AIC
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:14
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh

    The first Return to Karabakh Machinery Festival has concluded in Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district.

    According to Report's correspondent in Zangilan, the festival was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Prior Leasing LLC, with support from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts.

    The event showcased the joint contribution of the public and private sectors to restoring agriculture in the liberated territories through modern technologies.

    Its main goal was to better understand the needs of farmers operating in Karabakh and expand their access to advanced agricultural machinery.

    During the festival, farmers were introduced to machinery from global brands including New Holland, Lovol, Solis, Väderstad, Maschio Gaspardo, Agrotech, Parlayan and Abollo. Specialists demonstrated the capabilities of the equipment and answered farmers' questions.

    It was noted that the machinery is available to farmers with a 40% state subsidy, no down payment and interest-free leasing terms of up to seven years.

    Plans also include providing farmers with three- to six-month operator training courses and agrotechnical support to help ensure more efficient use of the machinery.

    The festival also featured various competitions and entertainment programs, including a dedicated activity zone for children.

    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh
    Aghali hosts first agricultural machinery festival in Karabakh

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Agricultural sector Exhibition
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    Zəngilanın Ağalı kəndində "Qarabağa qayıdış" adlı ilk Texnika Festivalı keçirilib - YENİLƏNİB
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    В селе Агалы впервые проходит фестиваль техники "Возвращение в Карабах"
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