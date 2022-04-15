О нас
Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по объему балансового капитала (01.01.2022)

Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по объему балансового капитала (01.01.2022) Информационное агентство Report представляет рэнкинг страховых компаний, работающих в Азербайджане, на 1 января 2022 года в соответствии с объемом балансового капитала:
Финансы
15 апреля 2022 г. 13:53
Страховые компании

Балансовый капитал (в манатах)

Динамика

1

PASHA Insurance

75 528 399,00

-1,5%

2

PASHA Life Insurance

66 503 001,47

-2,8%

3

Xalq Insurance

54 218 378,35

10,2%

4

Mega Insurance

27 812 357,44

-3,2%

5

Gala Life Insurance

23 418 792,17

-8,8%

6

Gala Insurance

19 841 562,87

67,0%

7

Ateshgah Life Insurance

18 331 475,74

-5,8%

8

Azinsurance

17 798 574,85

-46,3%

9

Silkway Insurance

16 738 078,95

-4,8%

10

Ateshgah Insurance

16 106 970,13

1,0%

11

Xalq Life Insurance

15 453 105,41

9,9%

12

Azerbaijan Industry Insurance

13 008 141,89

-7,3%

13

A-Group Insurance

12 335 500,26

-12,7%

14

Mega Life Insurance

11 636 620,96

1,4%

15

Gunay Insurance

8 872 111,85

8,2%

16

Atainsurance

8 246 710,37

-21,6%

17

Baku Insurance

7 853 739,40

-18,3%

18

Nakhchivan Insurance

7 404 916,03

13,8%

19

Azerinsurance

3 784 406,81

-79,8%

20

Agro Insurance

2 482 117,00

25,1%

Всего

427 374 960,95

-6,3%
Версия на азербайджанском языке Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin balans kapitalının həcminə görə renkinqi (01.01.2022)

