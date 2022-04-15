Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по объему балансового капитала (01.01.2022)

Информационное агентство Report представляет рэнкинг страховых компаний, работающих в Азербайджане, на 1 января 2022 года в соответствии с объемом балансового капитала:
|
№
|
Страховые компании
|
Балансовый капитал (в манатах)
|
Динамика
|
1
|
PASHA Insurance
|
75 528 399,00
|
-1,5%
|
2
|
PASHA Life Insurance
|
66 503 001,47
|
-2,8%
|
3
|
Xalq Insurance
|
54 218 378,35
|
10,2%
|
4
|
Mega Insurance
|
27 812 357,44
|
-3,2%
|
5
|
Gala Life Insurance
|
23 418 792,17
|
-8,8%
|
6
|
Gala Insurance
|
19 841 562,87
|
67,0%
|
7
|
Ateshgah Life Insurance
|
18 331 475,74
|
-5,8%
|
8
|
Azinsurance
|
17 798 574,85
|
-46,3%
|
9
|
Silkway Insurance
|
16 738 078,95
|
-4,8%
|
10
|
Ateshgah Insurance
|
16 106 970,13
|
1,0%
|
11
|
Xalq Life Insurance
|
15 453 105,41
|
9,9%
|
12
|
Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|
13 008 141,89
|
-7,3%
|
13
|
A-Group Insurance
|
12 335 500,26
|
-12,7%
|
14
|
Mega Life Insurance
|
11 636 620,96
|
1,4%
|
15
|
Gunay Insurance
|
8 872 111,85
|
8,2%
|
16
|
Atainsurance
|
8 246 710,37
|
-21,6%
|
17
|
Baku Insurance
|
7 853 739,40
|
-18,3%
|
18
|
Nakhchivan Insurance
|
7 404 916,03
|
13,8%
|
19
|
Azerinsurance
|
3 784 406,81
|
-79,8%
|
20
|
Agro Insurance
|
2 482 117,00
|
25,1%
|
Всего
|
427 374 960,95
|
-6,3%