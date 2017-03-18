Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по динамике поступлений (январь-февраль, 2017)

Баку. 18 марта. REPORT.AZ/ Аналитическая группа агентства Report представляет рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по годовой динамике страховых поступлений за январь-февраль 2017 года (по сравнению с первыми 2 месяцами 2016 года):
|№
|Страховые компании
|Годовая динамика поступлений
|1
|Gunay Insurance
|2,43 раза
|2
|Baku Insurance
|52,48%
|3
|A-Group Insurance
|51,12%
|4
|Gala Insurance
|37,50%
|5
|Amrah Insurance
|23,34%
|6
|PASHA Life Insurance
|20,43%
|7
|Ata Insurance
|11,28%
|8
|Azinsurance
|8,12%
|9
|PASHA Insurance
|8,09%
|10
|AXA Mbask
|7,96%
|11
|Mega Insurance
|-6,73%
|12
|Silkway Insurance
|-17,51%
|13
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|-20,61%
|14
|Azerinsurance
|-23,48%
|15
|Standard Insurance
|-29,82%
|16
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|-30,74%
|17
|Ateshgah Insurance
|-31,42%
|18
|Gala Life Insurance
|-45,28%
|19
|Ravan Insurance
|-45,34%
|20
|Khalq Insurances
|-48,55%
|21
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|-83,35%
|22
|International Insurance Company *
|-100,00%
|23
|Azergarant Insurance *
|-100,00%
|Общая динамика
|-6,03%
* Из-за ухода с рынка поступление International Insurance Company и Azergarant Insurance снизились на 100%.
Namiq HüseynovАвтор новости
Поделиться в Facebook