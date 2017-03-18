 Наверх
    Закрыть фоторежим

    Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по динамике поступлений (январь-февраль, 2017)

    Report подготовило рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по динамике поступлений на период январь-февраль 2017 года© Courtesy İmage

    Баку. 18 марта. REPORT.AZ/ Аналитическая группа агентства Report представляет рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по годовой динамике страховых поступлений за январь-февраль 2017 года (по сравнению с первыми 2 месяцами 2016 года):

    Страховые компании Годовая динамика поступлений
    1 Gunay Insurance 2,43 раза
    2 Baku Insurance 52,48%
    3 A-Group Insurance 51,12%
    4 Gala Insurance 37,50%
    5 Amrah Insurance 23,34%
    6 PASHA Life Insurance 20,43%
    7 Ata Insurance 11,28%
    8 Azinsurance 8,12%
    9 PASHA Insurance 8,09%
    10 AXA Mbask 7,96%
    11 Mega Insurance -6,73%
    12 Silkway Insurance -17,51%
    13 Ateshgah Life Insurance -20,61%
    14 Azerinsurance -23,48%
    15 Standard Insurance -29,82%
    16 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance -30,74%
    17 Ateshgah Insurance -31,42%
    18 Gala Life Insurance -45,28%
    19 Ravan Insurance -45,34%
    20 Khalq Insurances -48,55%
    21 Bashak Inam Insurance -83,35%
    22 International Insurance Company * -100,00%
    23 Azergarant Insurance * -100,00%
    Общая динамика -6,03%

    * Из-за ухода с рынка поступление International Insurance Company и Azergarant Insurance снизились на 100%.

    Если Вы нашли ошибку в тексте, пожалуйста выделите часть текста с ошибкой и нажмите Ctrl + Enter.

    Последние

    Необходимо выбрать хотя бы одну категорию

    Все новости


    Orphus sistemi