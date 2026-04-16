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    Deadly landslide claims 10 lives in PNG's East New Britain, local media report

    World
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 09:28
    Deadly landslide claims 10 lives in PNG's East New Britain, local media report

    Ten people died in a landslide in Gazelle district in Papua New Guinea's East New Britain Province following continuous heavy rain, according to local media, Report informs via Radio New Zealand.

    The disaster occurred after the Toriu River burst its banks after intense rainfall and severe weather conditions experienced across the region over the past few days due to Cylcone Maila.

    Local media is reporting that the incident happened on Sunday in the Gazelle Baining Local Level Government area.

    The Post-Courier reports the victims included a five-month-pregnant woman and three toddlers.

    Provincial administrator Levi Mano said the landslide was a result of adverse weather conditions brought by the cyclone.

    Gazelle MP Jelta Wong confirmed the deaths.

    Wong said recovery teams faced challenges reaching the disaster area because of its remoteness, but the recovery was eventually successful.

    Natural disasters landslides Papua New Guinea
    Papua-Yeni Qvineyada baş verən torpaq sürüşməsində 10 nəfər ölüb
    Оползень в Папуа-Новой Гвинее унес жизни как минимум 10 человек

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