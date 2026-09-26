Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    UN-Habitat studies balance between residents and tourists in Icherisheher

    Tourism
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 13:48
    UN-Habitat studies balance between residents and tourists in Icherisheher

    The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is studying the delicate balance between residents and tourists in Icherisheher, head of the UN-Habitat Office in Azerbaijan Anna Soave said during a panel discussion held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

    Report quotes her as saying UN-Habitat has initiated a dialogue with the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration to maintain a delicate balance between the needs of local residents and the demands of visitors.

    "Icherisheher is a historic neighborhood of Baku. UN-Habitat's work is primarily focused on providing housing. International experience shows that when historic homes are converted into short-term rentals or guesthouses, many residents are forced to move out due to economic pressure. Along with them, the vibrant residential environment that tourists value so much is also lost. We need to pay particular attention to this issue if we want to preserve the true value of these places," she said.

    United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Anna Soave Icherisheher
    UN-Habitat İçərişəhərdə sakinlər və turistlər arasındakı balansı araşdırır
    UN-Habitat изучает баланс между жителями и туристами в Ичеришехере
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