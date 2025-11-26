Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by nearly 2%

    In January-October 2025, just over 2.171 million foreigners and stateless persons from 183 countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a 1.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Visitors came primarily from Russia (24.4%), Türkiye (17.4%), Iran (8%), India (6.6%), Saudi Arabia (4.3%), Georgia (4.2%), Kazakhstan (4%), Pakistan (3.4%), China (2.6%), Israel (2.4%), Uzbekistan (2.3%), the United Arab Emirates (1.6%), Ukraine (1.4%), Turkmenistan (1.2%), Belarus (1.1%), the United Kingdom (1.1%), and Kuwait (1.1%). Citizens of other countries accounted for 12.9% of arrivals.

    Men made up 66.4% of visitors, while women accounted for 33.6%.

    Compared to January–October 2024, arrivals from EU member states increased by 7.9% to 101,500 people. Visitors from Gulf countries decreased by 3.5% to 352,600, while arrivals from CIS countries fell by 8.2% to 740,800. Meanwhile, arrivals from other countries rose by 3.5% to 976,700.

    Azərbaycana turist axını 2 %-ə yaxın azalıb
    Турпоток в Азербайджан сократился почти на 2%

