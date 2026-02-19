Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Tirana

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 08:58
    Leyla Aliyeva meets with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Tirana

    Leyla Aliyeva met with the President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj in Tirana.

    Report informs that during the conversation, President Begaj said the exhibition opened at the residence of the Prime Minister of Albania represents an important milestone in the development of relations between the two peoples.

    Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that the foundation of relations between Azerbaijan and Albania goes beyond formal protocols.

    The meeting also addressed the elimination of logistical difficulties. The need to launch direct Baku–Tirana flights was underscored.

    Considering that Albania enjoys 300 sunny days per year, the parties discussed the development of year-round tourism and ecotourism concepts in the country, as well as the creation of joint routes linking Albania, Montenegro, and Kosovo.

    It was reported that there is strong interest in Azerbaijani investments in the economic sphere, particularly in the tourism sector. They noted that successful projects implemented by Azerbaijan in Montenegro will not only be replicated along the Albanian coast but are expected to achieve even greater results. During the conversation, they emphasized that the political will of the leaders of the two countries is confirmed by concrete steps – the abolition of the visa regime and the strengthening of diplomatic representation.

    Subsequently, the President of Albania viewed the international art exhibition MAMA "Mother Nature," showcased at the Prime Minister"s residence.

    Leyla Aliyeva Bajram Begaj Albania
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Tiranada Albaniya Prezidenti Bayram Beqay ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева встретилась в Тиране с президентом Албании Байрамом Бегаем

    Latest News

    10:05

    Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports to Russia decline by 5%

    Business
    10:00

    Slovak Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on month of Ramadan

    Foreign policy
    09:57

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market up over $2

    Energy
    09:56

    Azerbaijan calls at UN for consistent application of international law

    Foreign policy
    09:46
    Photo

    Int'l conference 'Neocolonialism and Global Inequality' opens in Baku

    Foreign policy
    09:22

    Ambassador: Azerbaijan supports strengthening int'l co-op in migration

    Foreign policy
    09:21

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.02.2026)

    Finance
    08:58
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with President of Albania Bajram Begaj in Tirana

    Foreign policy
    08:50

    Azerbaijan approves new loan agreements with int'l organizations worth $235M

    Finance
    All News Feed