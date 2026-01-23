Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 13:42
    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan received 2.57 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries, which is 2.1% fewer compared to 2024, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the reporting period, 23.9% of visitors came from Russia, 17.7% from Türkiye, 8.1% from Iran, 6.5% from India, 4.3% from Georgia, 4.1% from Saudi Arabia, 4% from Kazakhstan, 3.5% from Pakistan, 2.7% from Israel, 2.5% from China, 2.4% from Uzbekistan, 1.7% from the UAE, 1.4% from Ukraine, 1.3% from Turkmenistan, and 1% from Belarus, the UK, and Kuwait each. Citizens of other countries accounted for 12.9% of arrivals. Of the total, 67% were men and 33% were women.

    Last year, arrivals from Israel increased 2.4 times, from Tajikistan 1.6 times, from Jordan by 49.9%, from China by 41.7%, from Uzbekistan by 34.3%, from Kyrgyzstan by 33.7%, from the Netherlands by 27.5%, from Japan by 25.8%, from Kazakhstan by 20.1%, from Italy by 13.7%, from Pakistan by 12.5%, and from Germany by 11.1%.

    Arrivals from EU member states rose by 7% to 120,100 people, while arrivals from Gulf countries fell by 2.4% to 414,800. Visitors from CIS countries decreased by 8.2% to 865,700, while arrivals from other countries increased by 2% to 1.1696 million.

    Of all foreign visitors and stateless persons, 75.8% traveled by air, 22.9% by rail or road, and 1.3% by sea transport.

    tourist arrivals Azerbaijan State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycana turist axını 2 % azalıb
    Турпоток в Азербайджан снизился на 2%

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed