Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

In 2025, Azerbaijan received 2.57 million foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries, which is 2.1% fewer compared to 2024, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, 23.9% of visitors came from Russia, 17.7% from Türkiye, 8.1% from Iran, 6.5% from India, 4.3% from Georgia, 4.1% from Saudi Arabia, 4% from Kazakhstan, 3.5% from Pakistan, 2.7% from Israel, 2.5% from China, 2.4% from Uzbekistan, 1.7% from the UAE, 1.4% from Ukraine, 1.3% from Turkmenistan, and 1% from Belarus, the UK, and Kuwait each. Citizens of other countries accounted for 12.9% of arrivals. Of the total, 67% were men and 33% were women.

Last year, arrivals from Israel increased 2.4 times, from Tajikistan 1.6 times, from Jordan by 49.9%, from China by 41.7%, from Uzbekistan by 34.3%, from Kyrgyzstan by 33.7%, from the Netherlands by 27.5%, from Japan by 25.8%, from Kazakhstan by 20.1%, from Italy by 13.7%, from Pakistan by 12.5%, and from Germany by 11.1%.

Arrivals from EU member states rose by 7% to 120,100 people, while arrivals from Gulf countries fell by 2.4% to 414,800. Visitors from CIS countries decreased by 8.2% to 865,700, while arrivals from other countries increased by 2% to 1.1696 million.

Of all foreign visitors and stateless persons, 75.8% traveled by air, 22.9% by rail or road, and 1.3% by sea transport.