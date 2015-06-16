Shahdagh Tourism Center announces summer season open

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Shahdagh" Tourism Center announced the opening of the summer season.

Culture and Tourism Ministry said to Report, the center offers different kinds of sports and entertainment games that are compatible with all ages- adults and children, in the summer season.

Adventure Park, Bob card, Kvadrosikllar, Mountain biking, Scandinavian walking, Orienteering game, Nordic Walk, Paintball, Segway, Zipline, Trotinette, Trekking, Horse riding and other games are waiting for those who want to enjoy the rest, fun and beautiful nature.

The favorable conditions were also created in the center for picnics and other exciting entertainment under musical accompaniment on the weekends.