    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 14:25
    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    In 2025, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.3% compared to 2024, amounting to 2,109,900 people, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Last year, 41.2% of citizens traveled to Türkiye, 14.5% to Russia, 10.7% to Georgia, 9.7% to Iran, and 23.9% to other countries. Of the travelers, 63.5% were men and 36.5% were women.

    During the year, the number of trips to Georgia increased by 20.4%, to Iran by 9.2%, while trips to Russia decreased by 31.5% and to Türkiye by 1.6%.

    Among Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, 69.6% used air transport, 28.5% traveled by rail or road, and 1.9% by sea.

    Azerbaijan tourism sector State Statistical Committee
