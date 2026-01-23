Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

In 2025, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.3% compared to 2024, amounting to 2,109,900 people, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Last year, 41.2% of citizens traveled to Türkiye, 14.5% to Russia, 10.7% to Georgia, 9.7% to Iran, and 23.9% to other countries. Of the travelers, 63.5% were men and 36.5% were women.

During the year, the number of trips to Georgia increased by 20.4%, to Iran by 9.2%, while trips to Russia decreased by 31.5% and to Türkiye by 1.6%.

Among Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, 69.6% used air transport, 28.5% traveled by rail or road, and 1.9% by sea.