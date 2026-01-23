Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%
Tourism
- 23 January, 2026
- 14:25
In 2025, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad decreased by 2.3% compared to 2024, amounting to 2,109,900 people, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.
Last year, 41.2% of citizens traveled to Türkiye, 14.5% to Russia, 10.7% to Georgia, 9.7% to Iran, and 23.9% to other countries. Of the travelers, 63.5% were men and 36.5% were women.
During the year, the number of trips to Georgia increased by 20.4%, to Iran by 9.2%, while trips to Russia decreased by 31.5% and to Türkiye by 1.6%.
Among Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad, 69.6% used air transport, 28.5% traveled by rail or road, and 1.9% by sea.
Latest News
15:56
European Union sends over 400 electricity generators to UkraineOther countries
15:48
214 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in 2025Incident
15:40
Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry: Crime clearance rate exceeded 90% in 2025Incident
15:28
Global cocoa bean prices fall by 6.6%Finance
15:26
Presidents of Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania to hold talks in VilniusOther countries
15:13
Azerbaijani parliament speaker notes good opportunities to expand ties with SpainForeign policy
15:06
Photo
FM: Azerbaijan attaches importance to stability in IranForeign policy
15:04
S&P: Azerbaijan's banking sector recovery mechanism to be enhanced in 2026Finance
15:02