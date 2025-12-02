Official: Azerbaijan's Shaki has great tourism potential

Azerbaijan's Shaki district has great potential in agritourism and ecotourism, Shahin Malikov, head of the Shaki Regional Tourism Department of the State Tourism Agency, told journalists, Report informs.

According to Malikov, Shaki is one of the most touristic destinations in Azerbaijan's north-west: "Shaki is among the places with the richest cultural elements and historical monuments, both in the country and globally. At the same time, the district has very strong potential in agritourism and ecotourism."

He also highlighted agritourism sites in the districts where the Shaki Regional Tourism Department operates – namely Oghuz, Shaki, Qakh, Zagatala, and Balakan.