    Official: Azerbaijan's Shaki has great tourism potential

    Tourism
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 15:44
    Official: Azerbaijan's Shaki has great tourism potential

    Azerbaijan's Shaki district has great potential in agritourism and ecotourism, Shahin Malikov, head of the Shaki Regional Tourism Department of the State Tourism Agency, told journalists, Report informs.

    According to Malikov, Shaki is one of the most touristic destinations in Azerbaijan's north-west: "Shaki is among the places with the richest cultural elements and historical monuments, both in the country and globally. At the same time, the district has very strong potential in agritourism and ecotourism."

    He also highlighted agritourism sites in the districts where the Shaki Regional Tourism Department operates – namely Oghuz, Shaki, Qakh, Zagatala, and Balakan.

    Azerbaijan Shaki tourism sector agritourism ecotourism State Tourism Agency
    Azərbaycanın şimal-qərb regionunun turizm cəlbediciliyinin əsas istiqamətləri açıqlanıb
    Меликов: Агротуризм станет драйвером привлекательности северо-запада Азербайджана

