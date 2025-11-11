Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Number of tourists traveling from European countries to Azerbaijan revealed

    Tourism
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 12:05
    Number of tourists traveling from European countries to Azerbaijan revealed

    In January-September of 2025, 167,740 tourists from European countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a 21.7% decline year-on-year, according to Report.

    During this period, 84,258 tourists arrived from Eastern European countries, representing a 21.5% drop compared to the same period last year.

    Among Eastern European countries, Ukraine accounted for the highest number of tourists with 27,908 visitors, which is a 22.8% decrease year-on-year.

    Additionally, the number of tourists from other Eastern European countries was as follows: Belarus: 20,937 (-20.4%), Poland: 8,266 (-19.6%), Moldova: 3,581 (-26.7%), Hungary: 3,508 (-10.1%), Romania: 2,841 (-18.9%), Czech Republic: 2,801 (+4.6%), Lithuania: 2,174 (-39.7%), Bulgaria: 2,003 (-25.9%), Latvia: 1,861 (-32.3%), Serbia: 1,590 (-25.2%), Slovakia: 1,440 (-32.5%), Estonia: 1,426 (-20.6%), Croatia: 1,284 (-4.5%), Slovenia: 664 (-1.6%), Cyprus: 571 (+6%), Montenegro: 413 (+7.6%), Bosnia and Herzegovina: 390 (-25.7%), North Macedonia: 314 (-10.5%), Albania: 286 (-38.1%).

    During the same 9-month period, 83,482 tourists arrived in Azerbaijan from Western European countries, marking a 21.8% decrease compared to the previous year.

    Among Western European countries, the United Kingdom led with 20,308 visitors, a 21% decline year-on-year.

    Other figures include: Germany: 18,353 (-15.5%), Italy: 11,221 (-17.4%), Spain: 5,850 (-23%), France: 5,225 (-29%), Netherlands: 4,877 (-20.4%), Austria: 2,393 (-17.1%), Belgium: 2,290 (-22.7%), Portugal: 2,055 (-25%), Sweden: 2,020 (-39.1%), Greece: 1,909 (-2%), Switzerland: 1,813 (-28.1%), Ireland: 1,407 (-28%), Norway: 1,229 (-40.2%), Denmark: 1,088 (-44.5%), Finland: 701 (-40.4%), Luxembourg: 364 (-18.6%), Malta: 198 (-39.4%), Iceland: 187 (-56.2%), Andorra: 14 (-26.3%).

    Azerbaijan European countries tourists visit travel
    Avropa ölkələrindən Azərbaycana 9 ayda gələn turistlərin sayı açıqlanıb
    Турпоток из Европы в Азербайджан сократился почти на 22% с начала года

    Latest News

    12:43

    Man City, Real Madrid interested in Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

    Football
    12:30

    Azerbaijan reduces carpet import costs from Türkiye by over 15%

    Business
    12:23

    Two dead, dozens injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt's Red Sea region

    Other countries
    12:07

    Number of asylum seekers arriving in Azerbaijan increases in 2025

    Social security
    12:05

    Number of tourists traveling from European countries to Azerbaijan revealed

    Tourism
    11:39

    Turkish foreign minister meets Syrian president in Washington

    Region
    11:22

    Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Odesa Oblast

    Other countries
    11:08

    Euronews Academy instructor says looking forward to benefit from Azerbaijani journalists' experience

    Media
    11:06

    Death toll from New Delhi car explosion rises to 12

    Other countries
    All News Feed