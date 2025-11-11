Number of tourists traveling from European countries to Azerbaijan revealed

In January-September of 2025, 167,740 tourists from European countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a 21.7% decline year-on-year, according to Report.

During this period, 84,258 tourists arrived from Eastern European countries, representing a 21.5% drop compared to the same period last year.

Among Eastern European countries, Ukraine accounted for the highest number of tourists with 27,908 visitors, which is a 22.8% decrease year-on-year.

Additionally, the number of tourists from other Eastern European countries was as follows: Belarus: 20,937 (-20.4%), Poland: 8,266 (-19.6%), Moldova: 3,581 (-26.7%), Hungary: 3,508 (-10.1%), Romania: 2,841 (-18.9%), Czech Republic: 2,801 (+4.6%), Lithuania: 2,174 (-39.7%), Bulgaria: 2,003 (-25.9%), Latvia: 1,861 (-32.3%), Serbia: 1,590 (-25.2%), Slovakia: 1,440 (-32.5%), Estonia: 1,426 (-20.6%), Croatia: 1,284 (-4.5%), Slovenia: 664 (-1.6%), Cyprus: 571 (+6%), Montenegro: 413 (+7.6%), Bosnia and Herzegovina: 390 (-25.7%), North Macedonia: 314 (-10.5%), Albania: 286 (-38.1%).

During the same 9-month period, 83,482 tourists arrived in Azerbaijan from Western European countries, marking a 21.8% decrease compared to the previous year.

Among Western European countries, the United Kingdom led with 20,308 visitors, a 21% decline year-on-year.

Other figures include: Germany: 18,353 (-15.5%), Italy: 11,221 (-17.4%), Spain: 5,850 (-23%), France: 5,225 (-29%), Netherlands: 4,877 (-20.4%), Austria: 2,393 (-17.1%), Belgium: 2,290 (-22.7%), Portugal: 2,055 (-25%), Sweden: 2,020 (-39.1%), Greece: 1,909 (-2%), Switzerland: 1,813 (-28.1%), Ireland: 1,407 (-28%), Norway: 1,229 (-40.2%), Denmark: 1,088 (-44.5%), Finland: 701 (-40.4%), Luxembourg: 364 (-18.6%), Malta: 198 (-39.4%), Iceland: 187 (-56.2%), Andorra: 14 (-26.3%).